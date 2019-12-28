Play

The Saints cut Adams from their practice squad Saturday, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Adams has been with the practice squad since Dec. 12, but the Saints want to give Cole Wick a try now. The 26-year-old Adams has played in 30 NFL games, recording 24 receptions for 214 yards and a touchdown.

