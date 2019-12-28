Play

Moore was signed to the Colts' active roster Saturday.

Moore has been on the team's practice squad since failing to earn a spot on the 53-man roster during final roster cuts prior to Week 1. He is now in line to contribute on special teams and help provide depth at linebacker going forward.

