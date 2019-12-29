Patriots' Sony Michel: Suits up Sunday

Michel (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Michel was added to New England's Week 17 injury report Saturday, after he came down with an illness. He'll give it a go in the team's regular-season finale, as the Patriots look to secure a first-round playoff bye, something they'd accomplish with a win Sunday (or a Kansas City loss). Fifteen games into his 2019 campaign, Michel has carried 229 times for 838 yards (3.7 YPC) and six TDs, to go along with 12 catches for 94 yards. Given his limited involvement in the passing game, Michel needs to see solid rushing volume in order to gain fantasy utility, and that's been the case over his last two outings, as the 2018 first-rounder has logged 40 carries for 185 yards and two catches for 19 yards in that span. It remains to be seen if he'll be slowed at all Sunday by the effects of his illness, with Rex Burkhead, James White and Brandon Bolden options to pick up extra carries if Michel is limited at all.