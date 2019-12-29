Patriots' Sony Michel: Suits up Sunday
Michel (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Michel was added to New England's Week 17 injury report Saturday, after he came down with an illness. He'll give it a go in the team's regular-season finale, as the Patriots look to secure a first-round playoff bye, something they'd accomplish with a win Sunday (or a Kansas City loss). Fifteen games into his 2019 campaign, Michel has carried 229 times for 838 yards (3.7 YPC) and six TDs, to go along with 12 catches for 94 yards. Given his limited involvement in the passing game, Michel needs to see solid rushing volume in order to gain fantasy utility, and that's been the case over his last two outings, as the 2018 first-rounder has logged 40 carries for 185 yards and two catches for 19 yards in that span. It remains to be seen if he'll be slowed at all Sunday by the effects of his illness, with Rex Burkhead, James White and Brandon Bolden options to pick up extra carries if Michel is limited at all.
More News
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: On track to play•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Dealing with sickness•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Efficient afternoon against Bills•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Gains 103 yards in win•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Disappearing act against Chiefs•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Just 10 carries on SNF•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...