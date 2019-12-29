Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as active Sunday

Edelman (knee/shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Given that the Patriots are looking to secure a first-round playoff bye with a Week 17 win -- or a Kansas City loss -- Edelman will unsurprisingly tough things out Sunday. He's seen a bit of a dip in his snap share over his last two outings, but as long as he's able to remain on the field, Edelman will remain QB Tom Brady's most trusted target, a context that led to the 33-year-old pass-catcher logging a team-high six targets in last weekend's 24-17 win over the Bills, en route to securing five catches for 72 yards.

