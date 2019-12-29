Play

Anderson (calf) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The wideout, who's recorded four touchdowns over his last six outings, is out there if you need him Sunday and figures to remain a key target for QB Sam Darnold in the Jets' season finale, in the absence of any in-game setbacks. Through 15 games, Anderson has logged 49 catches (on 89 targets) for 761 yards (six less that team leader Jamison Crowder) and five TDs.

