Play

Butler is officially active for Sunday's game against the Saints, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Butler's days in Carolina looked over after he was ejected last week for punching Colts tight end Jack Doyle. It's still unclear what sort of role Butler will have in the defense, but with the team declining to pick up his 2020 option, this will likely be a huge "prove it" game for the 2016 first-round pick.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends