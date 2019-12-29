Doss (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It will be the second straight game that Doss is a healthy scratch, which is surprising after he caught five of six targets for 54 yards in his past three games prior. With the undrafted rookie sidelined, Rico Gafford appears likely again to see an uptick in depth receiver snaps.