Tevi (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

It's unclear how Tevi picked up the injury, however, he was forced to leave the game in the third quarter. As long as the 25-year-old is sidelined, look for Trey Pipkins to take over as the team's starting right tackle.

