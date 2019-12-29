Trubisky completed 26 of 37 passes for 207 yards in the Bears' 21-19 win over the Vikings in Week 17.

Trubisky failed to improve in his third pro season, and despite throwing significantly more passes than he did in 2018, his touchdown rate fell drastically. In addition, he threw for zero or one touchdown in more than half of his starts, and as he goes into the fourth year of his rookie contract in 2020, it'll be difficult to envision him as more than a QB2 in fantasy drafts.