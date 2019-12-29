Bears' Tarik Cohen: Targeted nine times
Cohen caught nine passes for 44 yards and rushed four times for 20 yards in the Bears' 21-19 win over the Vikings in Week 17, and he ended the campaign with 213 rushing yards, 456 receiving yards and three scores .
After posting over 1,150 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018, Cohen was a massive disappointment this season, as he barely posted for three yards per carry and six yards per reception. Despite his lack of production, he actually saw an increase from the 91 targets he had last season, but aside from PPR leagues, he had very little fantasy value. Going into the last year of his rookie contract in 2020, he'll likely be considered as little more than a depth option at running back in fantasy drafts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...