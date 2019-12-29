Bears' Allen Robinson: Leads team in receiving

Robinson caught nine passes for 71 yards in the Bears' 21-19 win over the Vikings in Week 17, and he ended the season with 98 receptions for 1,047 yards and seven touchdowns.

In his second season following knee surgery, Robinson re-emerged as a fantasy force by posting his first 1,000-yard season since 2015 while posting his second-highest touchdown total of his six-year career. His season was even more impressive because he was often hindered by erratic quarterback play, but his elite ability at the catch point allowed him to consistently make plays even when he was tightly guarded and the football wasn't always on target. It'll be difficult to view him as anything other than a top-12 option at wide receiver in 2020 fantasy drafts.