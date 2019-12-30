Play

Moore caught both targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.

The third-year pro moved into the No. 3 wideout role since Malik Turner (concussion) was inactive, but the results weren't anything to call home about. For the fourth straight game, Moore failed to surpass 30 receiving yards or find the paydirt, although he had a touchdown called back for offensive holding in the second half. If Turner returns to the wild-card playoff game Sunday against the Eagles, Moore's usage will likely be limited again.

