Steelers' Vance McDonald: Another disappointing effort

McDonald caught both his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

McDonald's season -- like most of the Steelers -- was derailed once Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2. McDoanld finished the 2019 season with 273 yards and three touchdowns on 38 catches (on 55 targets) in 14 games. This was a disappointing season after catching a career-high 610 yards in 2018. McDonald has two years remaining on his current contract.