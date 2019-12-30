Steelers' Vance McDonald: Another disappointing effort
McDonald caught both his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.
McDonald's season -- like most of the Steelers -- was derailed once Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2. McDoanld finished the 2019 season with 273 yards and three touchdowns on 38 catches (on 55 targets) in 14 games. This was a disappointing season after catching a career-high 610 yards in 2018. McDonald has two years remaining on his current contract.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Lackluster effort in loss•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Cleared to play•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Returns to full practice•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Ruled out for Week 15•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Misses practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...