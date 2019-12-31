Play

Texans' J.J. Watt: Returns to practice

Watt (pectoral) will participate in Tuesday's practice, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Coach Bill O'Brien wouldn't expand on Watt's status for Saturday's wild-card game against the Bills, but the door is still open depending on how he progresses through the practice week. As Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported last week, if Watt's able to suit up, it's unlikely he's an every-down player, which is reasonable considering torn pectoral muscles usually take longer than eight weeks to recover from. However, even if Watt's not at full strength, his pass-rushing prowess would be a clear boost to the Texans' defense.

More News

