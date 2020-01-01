Patriots' Julian Edelman: Logs limited practice
Edelman (knee/shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Edelman has been banged up of late and he certainly would have benefited from a first-round bye. Alas, the Patriots' Week 17 loss to the Dolphins has set the stage for a Wild Card matchup versus the Titans on Saturday. Though Edelman figures to be officially listed as questionable for the contest, there's little doubt regarding his availability for his team's playoff opener.
