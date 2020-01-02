Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Back at practice

Andrews (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews sat out Tuesday's session, but his return to the field Thursday suggests that the tight end's ankle issue isn't something that will impact his availability for the Ravens' playoff opener, which will take place Jan. 11.

