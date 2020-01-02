Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable

Edelman (knee/shoulder) is one of six New England players listed as questionable for Saturday night's playoff game against the Titans after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

That said, the report notes that Edelman, who has battled his share of aches and pains of late, indicated Thursday in a radio interview the he feels "better than (he has) in the last few weeks." With that in mind, we have little doubt that the Patriots' top pass catcher will be available this weekend, an outcome that will be confirmed about 90 minutes prior to Saturday night's 8:15 ET kickoff.