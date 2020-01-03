Eagles' Zach Ertz: Not cleared for contact

Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Ertz (ribs/back) has yet to be cleared for contact, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The 29-year-old should work as a limited participant for the third straight practice as the team awaits test results Saturday. Pederson also said , "If things go favorable he'll play. If they don't, he won't [play]." Ertz likely will be listed questionable when the Eagles release their official injury report later Friday, but his status is unlikely to receive a worthwhile update for the wild-card matchup until Saturday.