Giants' Sterling Shepard: Par for the course

Shepard caught 57 of 83 targets in 10 games this season, more or less living up to his draft-day billing on a per-game basis.

The per-play output was somewhat disappointing, though -- only 6.9 YPT, down from 8.1 a year ago and 10.1 yards per catch, despite playing with the more downfield oriented Daniel Jones. Moreover, Shepard's two concussions put him at greater risk to miss time in 2020 should he take another big hit. He should reprise his role as one of the team's top receivers, but Golden Tate and Darius Slayton will also get looks along with Kaden Smith, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley.