Texans' Will Fuller V: Making progress
Though Fuller (groin) is progressing in the right direction, coach Bill O'Brien noted Monday that the wideout has "another few stages" he has to pass before he's cleared to play in a game, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported that the Texans expect to have Fuller back Sunday against the Chiefs, barring a setback, but O'Brien's comments Monday suggest that such an outcome is not a lock. If, however, Fuller is able to return to action this weekend, he'd provide the team with a valuable deep threat alongside DeAndre Hopkins, while DeAndre Carter would likely see a diminished role.
