Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Misses practice Wednesday

Diggs (illness) didn't practice Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Despite Diggs having missed his second straight practice Wednesday, coach Mike Zimmer indicated that he isn't concerned about the wideout's availability for Saturday''s divisional playoff game versus the 49ers. "He'll be fine," Zimmer noted. We'll circle back on Diggs' status Thursday to see if he's able to return to the practice field and also to see if he heads into the weekend with a designation on the Vikings' final injury report.

