Humphries (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Humphries has one more chance to take the practice field in advance of Saturday's playoff contest against the Ravens, but at this stage it doesn't look he'll return to action this weekend. If he remains out, Tajae Sharpe will continue to see added snaps behind the Titans' top wide receivers, A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.

