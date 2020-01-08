Packers' Jamaal Williams: Full practice Wednesday
Williams (shoulder) practiced in full Wednesday.
Williams was held out of the Packers' regular-season finale due to a precautionary measure, which he more or less confirmed in the aftermath. Speaking to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Williams said he would have suited up if it was the playoffs. With an uninhibited practice under his belt, Williams is on pace to do just that for Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Seahawks. Expect him to serve as a handcuff to Aaron Jones, a role that amounted to 10.4 touches for 50.9 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring six TDs in 14 appearances.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Practicing Thursday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Should be ready for playoff game•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Not suiting up Week 17•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Doubtful for Week 17•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Not expected to play•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Not at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.
-
Our first 2020 non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first non-PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: RB
Which running backs led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? No. 1 is pretty easy...