Williams (shoulder) practiced in full Wednesday.

Williams was held out of the Packers' regular-season finale due to a precautionary measure, which he more or less confirmed in the aftermath. Speaking to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Williams said he would have suited up if it was the playoffs. With an uninhibited practice under his belt, Williams is on pace to do just that for Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Seahawks. Expect him to serve as a handcuff to Aaron Jones, a role that amounted to 10.4 touches for 50.9 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring six TDs in 14 appearances.

