Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Back at practice
Diggs (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Diggs had missed two days worth or practice due to an illness, but his return to the field Thursday puts him on track to suit up Saturday against the 49ers. The Vikings' final injury report of the week will reveal whether the wideout is listed as questionable for the contest, or minus an injury designation altogether.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Absent from practice again•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Idle Tuesday with illness•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Held in check by Saints•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Lone bright spot in loss•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Contributes 76 receiving yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.