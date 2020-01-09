Play

Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Back at practice

Diggs (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Diggs had missed two days worth or practice due to an illness, but his return to the field Thursday puts him on track to suit up Saturday against the 49ers. The Vikings' final injury report of the week will reveal whether the wideout is listed as questionable for the contest, or minus an injury designation altogether.

