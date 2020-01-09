Play

Texans' Will Fuller V: Remains limited at practice

Fuller (groin) remained limited at practice Thursday, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

We'll revisit his status Friday, but so far coach Bill O'Brien has been noncommittal about Fuller's availability for Sunday's playoff game against the Chiefs. An official 'questionable' designation for that contest thus seems likely for the speedy wideout, who last played Week 16.

