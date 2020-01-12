Play

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Suits up Sunday

Kelce (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's playoff game against the Texans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

As expected, the star tight end will tough it out after being limited in practice this past week as he managed some knee pain, but as long as he avoids any in-game setbacks, Kelce should remain a key target for QB Patrick Mahomes.

More News
Our Latest Stories