Cunningham had a team-high seven tackles, one for a loss, along with a quarterback hit and a pass defensed in Sunday's 51-31 playoff loss to Kansas City.

Cunningham played every game in 2019 and led the Texans with 142 tackles during the regular season, while adding another 16 stops in the playoffs. It was the second consecutive season he ruled the defense in that category. He also had two sacks, an area of the game where the Vanderbilt product has yet to make a fantasy splash. Cunningham will return for 2020 before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2021.