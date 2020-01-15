Play

Tee Higgins: Declares for NFL Draft

Higgins has decided to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Higgins is coming off a 2019 season in which he hauled in 59 of 90 targets for 1,167 yards and 13 TDs for Clemson. Now that he's elected to turn pro, look for the talented 6-foot-4, 215-pounder to end up being one of the top wide receivers off the board come April.

