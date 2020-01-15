Tee Higgins: Declares for NFL Draft
Higgins has decided to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Higgins is coming off a 2019 season in which he hauled in 59 of 90 targets for 1,167 yards and 13 TDs for Clemson. Now that he's elected to turn pro, look for the talented 6-foot-4, 215-pounder to end up being one of the top wide receivers off the board come April.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...