Packers' Geronimo Allison: Dealing with illness
Allison didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness.
A flu bug has been going around the Packers' locker room for about a week, impacting the likes of rookie running back Dexter Williams, fullback Danny Vitale and starting right tackle Brian Bulaga. Allison is only the most recent victim, but considering the illness has cycled through in about 48 hours in the other cases, he likely will be fine by the weekend. Friday's injury report will provide the last word on his availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at San Francisco.
