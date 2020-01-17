Lazard (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at San Francisco, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Lazard has been dealing with an ankle issue since Week 17, causing the Packers to place a cap on his practice reps. As evidence, he logged limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before finishing the week with a 'full' tag. While he had a five-yard rush and otherwise wasn't targeted last Sunday against the Seahawks, Lazard's target share in the final 11 contests of the regular season amounted to 4.7 per game.