49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Catches one pass
Bourne caught his lone target for a six-yard gain in Sunday's 37-20 win over Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game.
Bourne played a key role the previous week but was limited to 25 percent snap share in Sunday's blowout victory. He's locked in as the 49ers' No. 3 wide receiver ahead of a Super Bowl matchup with the Chiefs.
