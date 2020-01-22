Play

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Limited by knee issue

Kelce (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Kelce experienced a cap on his practice reps in advance of the Chiefs' first two postseason contests, only to suit up on game day. With two weeks to prepare for the Super Bowl, he'll have plenty of time to get as close to 100 percent as possible. In the aforementioned matchups, he totaled 13 receptions (on 16 targets) for 164 yards and three touchdowns.

