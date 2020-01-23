Play

Ford (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ford has now logged back-to-back limited practices, though Wednesday's session was merely an estimate. The 28-year-old will have a week and a half to ramp up his activity ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. He's on track to play his usual role as a pass-rush specialist.

