49ers' Kwon Alexander: Works in limited fashion
Alexander (pectoral) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.
Alexander returned from IR for the playoffs and has played 45 total defensive snaps over both games despite shedding his injury designation ahead of the NFC championship. The 25-year-old's status for Super Bowl 54 doesn't appear to be in doubt at this time, but it's still unsettled if he'll be ready for a full workload Sunday versus the Chiefs.
