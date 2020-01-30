Play

Tartt (ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Tartt is nursing a rib injury he aggravated during the NFC Championship Game against the Packers, and he's been limited in five straight practice since then. It's unlikely that the issue will jeopardize his availability for Super Bowl 54, but it's unclear whether he'll handle a full defensive workload. He'll have one more chance to up his activity level and shed an injury designation entirely.

