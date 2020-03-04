Play

The Falcons signed Wetzel to a one-year contract Wednesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Wetzel was released by Atlanta just two days ago, but he's now re-signed with the team on a one-year deal. The veteran offensive lineman appeared in just two games with the Falcons last season, and he stands to play a versatile reserve role for the 2020 campaign.

