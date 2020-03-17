Play

The Cowboys and Thompson agreed to terms on a two-year pact Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson flashed his utility prowess for the Cowboys in 2019, suiting up in 435 defensive and 222 special-teams snaps. Across 15 games, the 26-year-old was hardly made an impact on an IDP level, producing 45 tackles (23 solo), 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups. Thompson will likely be deployed in a similar capacity in 2020 as he was this past campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories