Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Staying in Dallas
The Cowboys and Thompson agreed to terms on a two-year pact Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson flashed his utility prowess for the Cowboys in 2019, suiting up in 435 defensive and 222 special-teams snaps. Across 15 games, the 26-year-old was hardly made an impact on an IDP level, producing 45 tackles (23 solo), 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups. Thompson will likely be deployed in a similar capacity in 2020 as he was this past campaign.
More News
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Shows utility in 2019•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Nursing arm injury•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Primed for starting role•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Taking first-ream reps•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Set to start Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.
-
Who will throw to Graham?
Heath Cummings isn't sure why the Bears gave Jimmy Graham all that money and speculates on...
-
Howard a starter for now
Jordan Howard found the perfect place to continue being undervalued in Fantasy football.
-
Rivers boosts Colts
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily...
-
Rivers finds prime fit in Indy
Philip Rivers might have found just the right spot in Indy for his championship quest.
-
What's next for Cam Newton?
Done with the Panthers, Cam Newton will find another job, but there's not a ton of upside remaining.