Play

The Steelers gave Feiler a second-round tender as a restricted free agent, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Feiler could receive offers from other teams but they would have to give the Steelers a second-round draft pick should Feiler decide to leave Pittsburgh. Feiler took over the starting right tackle position in 2018 after Marcus Gilbert was injured, he went on to make 27 career starts -- including all 16 starts in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories