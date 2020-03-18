Raiders' Nicholas Morrow: Nabs second-round tender
The Raiders extended a second-round tender to Morrow on Monday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It was initially reported that Morrow had received an original-round tender, but in reality any interested teams would have to offer the Raiders significant draft compensation in order to extend an offer to the 24-year-old. The transaction all but guarantees that Morrow will suit up in Las Vegas during the 2020 season.
