Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Staying in Green Bay
Lewis signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Packers on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Lewis was on the open market for a few hours, but he's decided to stick with the Packers for a third straight year. The 35-year-old tight end finished with 15 receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown in 2019. With Jimmy Graham gone for Chicago, Lewis is the placeholder for the No. 1 tight end role for the time being. He'll likely face competition from Jace Sternberger and Robert Tonyan throughout the offseason program and training camp, and the Packers will likely address the need with another free-agent pickup or draft acquisition.
More News
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Wants to keep playing•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: One reception in victory•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Leads Packers tight ends in snaps•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: First touchdown as Packer•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Not targeted in Week 12•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: No targets in Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chargers projections with Taylor starter
The Chargers say they are sticking with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Here's what it means for...
-
Minshew Mania again in Jacksonville
Nick Foles has been dealt to the Bears, leaving the Jags offense in the hands of Gardner Minshew.
-
Room to grow for Ridley and Fuller
The Falcons and Texans have a lot of touches unaccounted for from 2019. Heath Cummings looks...
-
3/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reacts to all of the free agency moves from Day Two, including the impact of Brady...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...
-
Brady bounceback coming with Bucs?
Think Tom Brady's days as a legit Fantasy starter are numbered? Not anymore! An improved receiving...