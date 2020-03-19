Play

Lewis signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Packers on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Lewis was on the open market for a few hours, but he's decided to stick with the Packers for a third straight year. The 35-year-old tight end finished with 15 receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown in 2019. With Jimmy Graham gone for Chicago, Lewis is the placeholder for the No. 1 tight end role for the time being. He'll likely face competition from Jace Sternberger and Robert Tonyan throughout the offseason program and training camp, and the Packers will likely address the need with another free-agent pickup or draft acquisition.

