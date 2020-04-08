Bengals' Alex Redmond: Signs contract tender
Redmond (biceps) signed his contract tender with the Bengals on Wednesday.
Cincinnati tendered the 25-year-old a contract as a restricted free agent last month, and he'll remain with the team without having received an offer sheet from another club. Redmond appeared in only three games last season due to suspension and injuries, but he started 15 games in 2018.
