Bears' Rashaad Coward: Officially signs with Bears
Coward (knee) has signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Bears, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coward was primarily a practice squad player for the Bears for his first two seasons. However, in 2019 he played in 13 games and started ten. As of now, he projects as a depth tackle for the team in 2020.
