49ers' Nick Mullens: Staying with Niners
Mullens signed his exclusive rights free agent tender, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
As expected, Mullens will remain with the 49ers after the club tendered him shortly before the new league year. Mullens will stick as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup for at least the upcoming season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
5/1 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew provides their favorite mid-round picks before answering mailbag questions, including...
-
Dynasty top 150 rankings, trade values
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...
-
Post-draft WR Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Dynasty rankings updates, mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding...
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.