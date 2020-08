Patton was waived by the Chargers on Saturday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

It's a rather shocking transaction considering many believed Patton to be the front-runner for the No. 3 WR spot behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. The move opens the door for 2020 fifth-round pick, Joe Reed, to immediately compete for the starting spot, although Popper notes third-year pro, Jalen Guyton, could fill the speed-stretching role that Travis Benjamin operated last year.