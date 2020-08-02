The Patriots placed Michel (foot) on the active/PUP list Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
This move doesn't come as a surprise, as there was some uncertainty whether Michel would be able to practice when the Patriots can first do so Aug. 12. He remains in recovery mode from May surgery to relieve discomfort in his foot. Once he's deemed healthy, he should get the first chance to take on reps on the ground, but Rex Burkhead and second-year pro Damien Harris are around in the event Michel falters.