4/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Superflex mock draft, Chiefs WRs, 49ers RBs
The FFT crew breaks down our latest Superflex mock draft, including a new strategy for drafting QBs, a potential zero RB team and when to draft TEs.
We'll tell you about our 12-team, PPR SuperFlex mock draft and how to approach QB in this format, but first we've got some business to take care. We react to Sammy Watkins restructuring his contract (2:51), talk about Eric Ebron (5:30), reveal some players who have barely seen the NFL field that we are hopeful for in 2020 (10:58) and debate the value of the SF RBs (14:00) ... Getting into the mock draft (24:00), what was our QB strategy? Heath took Patrick Mahomes in Round 1, but the QBs didn't exactly fly off the board after that. We also have a more general discussion about QB depth in 2020 (34:01) ... We review our teams (37:05) and talk about the good moves and bad moves we made. Can you go Zero-RB in this format? Do the mid-range TEs make a big difference in this format?
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gordon
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings, picks
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
Watkins' return impacts Hardman
Sammy Watkins will be back with the Chiefs in 2020, and it may delay the breakout of Mecole...
-
Pre-NFL Draft rookie-only mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our rookie-only mock just less than three weeks before the NFL...
-
4/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew analyzes all of the quarterbacks in the 2020 draft class including Joe Burrow,...