Banks told reporters Tuesday that he aggravated his turf toe injury in the 49ers' 33-19 loss to the Ravens, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Banks missed two games earlier in the season with this toe issue and it now seems as if it could hinder him going forwards. The third-year guard out of Notre Dame was unable to return to the field after exiting Monday night's game, so his practice participation will be something to look out for leading up to San Francisco's Week 17 contest.