Banks suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's 42-10 win over the Cowboys, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unclear when Banks sustained the injury, but there was initial concern that it was related to his biceps and potentially long-term in nature. Instead, the left guard is considered "day-to-day" according to head coach Kyle Shanahan and therefore, Banks will shift his focus to being ready for San Francisco's Week 6 matchup on the road in Cleveland.