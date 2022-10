Banks (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Falcon, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

After being listed as questionable due to a knee injury he suffered, Banks was able to log limited practices during the week and will be able to suit up Sunday. Banks has played in 292 of the team's snaps through all five games this season. The 25-year-old will resume his guard duties for the Niners as they take on Atlanta Sunday.