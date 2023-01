Banks (ankle/knee) is expected to return to practice this week, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Banks was sidelined during Sunday's win over Arizona due to both knee and ankle sprains he sustained in Week 17, but it's encouraging to hear that the 325-pounder anticipates partaking in wild-card prep at some point this week. Should Banks eventually gain medical clearance, he'll likely continue starting at left guard when the 49ers host the Seahawks on Saturday.